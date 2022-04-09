PAID Network (PAID) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $574,462.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.10 or 0.07581854 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,344.07 or 1.00104923 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

