Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.01

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $3.13. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 3,401,613 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Party City Holdco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 1,162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Party City Holdco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

