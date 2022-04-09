PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.23 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,275,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

