PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $86.27 million and $285,705.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00036090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00106781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.