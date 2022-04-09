Peet DeFi Market Capitalization Hits $42,080.63 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.45 or 0.07579826 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,437.55 or 1.00007625 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance

