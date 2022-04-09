Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PEBO stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.