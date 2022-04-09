Phala.Network Price Hits $0.69 (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phala.Network

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars.

