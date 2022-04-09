PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. 177,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,893. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.