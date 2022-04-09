Piper Sandler Cuts Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target to $55.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 289.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

