Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Tops $340,106.73

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $340,106.73 and $5.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006968 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00271067 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 241.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.64 or 0.00276685 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.