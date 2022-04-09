Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

