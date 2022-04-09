POA Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, POA has traded flat against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
