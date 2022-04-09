Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will post sales of $60.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.28 million to $65.50 million. Porch Group reported sales of $26.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $320.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.94 million to $320.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $401.50 million, with estimates ranging from $390.56 million to $412.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCH. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

PRCH stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $5.82. 1,115,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,783. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Porch Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Porch Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 512,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Porch Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Porch Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

