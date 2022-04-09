PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0006

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $708,518.73 and approximately $2,277.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,571.17 or 0.99996108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00063280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026338 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002004 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

