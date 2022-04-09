Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $114.43 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

