Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 264,509 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.