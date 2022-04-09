Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

