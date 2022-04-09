Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $101,901,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,378,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth about $3,749,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,464 shares during the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $31.65 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

