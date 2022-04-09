Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $149.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.19.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

