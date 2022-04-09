Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.00 and a 200-day moving average of $282.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.94 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

