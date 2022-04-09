Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 32 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $341.21 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.40.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.71.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.