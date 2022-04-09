Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 280.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,734 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after acquiring an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,970 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,047,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ PPC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.