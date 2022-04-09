Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.20% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,100.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,243.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,064.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,055.92.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

