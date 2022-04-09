Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.58 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 237,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.57% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

