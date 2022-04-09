Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $6.11 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

AER stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

