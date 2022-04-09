Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of UDR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 302.09%.
About UDR (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
