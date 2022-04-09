Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of First American Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

First American Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.