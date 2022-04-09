Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 370.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,450 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.11% of InMode worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 29.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.