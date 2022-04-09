Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.