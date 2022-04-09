Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $9.50 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

