RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Down 2.1%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $690.25 and last traded at $690.25. Approximately 17 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $704.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTLLF shares. HSBC raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($820.88) to €738.00 ($810.99) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $639.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $746.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $882.30.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

