Raydium Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $2.88 or 0.00006798 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $281.00 million and approximately $27.14 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.02 or 0.07569799 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,281.92 or 0.99677257 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,453,097 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.