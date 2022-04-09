Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,146 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.