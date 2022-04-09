Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $214.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.08 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,655 shares of company stock worth $3,809,124 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

