Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,316,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $300.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $252.23 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

