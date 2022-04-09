Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Newell Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.