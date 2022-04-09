Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,351 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $53.00 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

