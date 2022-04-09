Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RHUHF. CIBC increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RHUHF stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.