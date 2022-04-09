Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after acquiring an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.
In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Profile (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
