Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after acquiring an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.