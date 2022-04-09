Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 63,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

