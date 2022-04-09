Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

