Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,318 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $340,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $179.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.