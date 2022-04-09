Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

