Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTA. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HTA stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

