Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,847 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.