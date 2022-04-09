Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 110 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $302.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

