Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,174 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

