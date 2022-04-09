Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,325 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Mercury General worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 9.8% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

