Roots (TSE:ROOT) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, January 17th. lifted their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

ROOT stock opened at C$3.80 on Friday. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.57.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

