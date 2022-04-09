Round Table Services LLC Invests $202,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,968. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

